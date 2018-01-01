A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures and icy wind chill readings will continue through the first day of 2018. Look for sunny skies, with highs struggling to reach the sub-zero to single digit range. Wind chill values could get down to -35 or colder, especially this morning. Temperatures head back into the teens below zero this evening, providing us with another bone chilling night. Expect a slight improvement for Tuesday, with cold sunshine and highs in the single digits. Unseasonably cold temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week, before readings return to the 20's this weekend.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and very cold. High: 0°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: -40 to -30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: -15°. Wind chill: -35.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 9°. Wind chill: -30.