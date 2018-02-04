A Winter Storm to Impact the QCA Monday

A Winter Storm is set to impact the area for our Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

An area of low pressure will quickly sweep across Iowa into Illinois during the day Monday, spreading a swath of accumulating snow across the entire area. Travel impacts are likely, especially during the afternoon commute as moderate to heavy snow at times will likely reduce visibilities.

Plan accordingly now, for a slow-go of things during the afternoon Monday, along with the potential of snow covered or even closed roadways.

The area of snow looks to arrive across the far north and western half of the TV6 viewing area around late Monday morning, before spreading across the rest of the region through early Monday afternoon. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible through the early evening hours, before coming to an end from west to east Monday night.

Snow totals look to average around 3"-5" across most of the KWQC Viewing area, with some localized smaller bands of 6"+ developing in or near the area.

The active weather pattern will continue beyond Monday's system with more chances for light accumulating snowfall Tuesday night and again by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more updates on this potential winter storm looks to target the region for the start of our work week.