Rock Island Co., Ill. (KWQC) A boil order is in effect until further notice by Cropper’s Subdivisions Water Association for an area of Coyne Center, Milan, IL due to a water main break.
The area affected is from the intersection of 16th St. and 116th Ave. heading west to 15th Street Ct.
All water should be boiled for 5 minutes before cooking or drinking.
A boil order has been issued for part of Coyne Center, Milan, IL
