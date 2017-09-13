A dynamic duo is rolling out a bus boutique to those less fortunate

Mother-daughter Kelly Cook and her Daughter Madison from Rock Island, Illinois have brought a closet on wheels to those less fortunate.

"Maddie's Closet," a retrofitted school bus transformed into a boutique on wheels will deliver clothes to school-age children and teens.

It all began when seventh grader Madison decided she wanted to give away her clothes to someone in need.

“When I was little I always wanted to help people so I went through my closet and I told my mom there's a big pile of clothes that I don't need, can we go find people that need it,” said Cook

The bus boutique will deliver gently used clothes, accessories and necessities to help empower girls with outfits.

“We wanted to make it where we can get out into the community and reach the kids who need us the most. We call it ‘meeting them where they are’ because not every kid could get to us when we're kind in central Rock Island it makes it hard to get to,” said Kelly Cook.

Royal Neighbors of America presented $15,000 to help fund Maddie’s Closet.

According to President and CEO of Royal Neighbors of America Cynthia Tidwell, the organization presented the check during its philanthropy’s Nation of Neighbors 10-year anniversary ceremony.

“What we do with Nation of Neighbors is our members can nominate people in the community who are doing extraordinary things. A young girl with a dream who wanted to help other girls her age who may not have the monetary means to go find that outfit that is going to make them feel very special; that’s not a typical 12-year-old thought,” said Tidwell.

Tidwell said having the opportunity to help with Maddie’s Closet empowers women to get to a better place.

So far, the bus only has girls’ clothing. However, Maddie’s Closet wants to add boy’s clothes too. The organization is also looking for sponsors to help pay for gas for the bus.