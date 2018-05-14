A few showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight across the QCA, especially areas south of I-80. The highest threat will be small hail, gusty winds, and since the storms are moving slowly the possibility of flooding from the heavy rain. The storms are not likely to be severe. Later tonight from about 3 or 4 a.m. into the morning widespread showers with more heavy rain are possible. Although there could be some embedded thunderstorms the weather then will not likely be severe, either. Tuesday we'll see the rain exit most areas by early afternoon and then we'll get back into a partly sunny sky with highs in the 70s.