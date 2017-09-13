A hot weekend ahead

Temperatures have been fairly comfortable these last few weeks. Quite a few of our August and September days included highs that barely made it out of the 70s. You've also noticed a lack of humidity around the area, making those days with 80+ degree highs feel quite pleasant.

A weak front will move in for the weekend and out ahead of that, we will see a surge in warmth. Temperatures will be climbing to near 90 degrees both Friday and Saturday afternoon. These won't be near record highs, but it will feel much warmer than what you have been used to recently. Humidity will also be more noticeable, but won't be enough to create a high heat index (feels like temperature).

Our best chance for a few showers and storms moves in for the daytime on Sunday. Wet weather won't be widespread, but it will be our best chance of rain all month long. Since the start of September, the Quad Cities metro has only picked up a trace.