A look a Palmer's rezoning request

Palmer College of Chiropractics submitted a request to the Davenport Plan and Zoning Commision to rezone nearly 38 acres of land between Harrison Street and Pershing Avenue and 12th and 6th Streets.They are asking the area be rezoned as a Planned Institutional District.

Since they first announced their plans over the summer, the rezoning request has changed some. Take a look at this slideshow to see how things have changed, and what areas of the city would be impacted if city council passes the measure. City Council votes on a second consideration during its meeting Wednesday, March 14.

