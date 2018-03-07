A look a Palmer's rezoning request

Wed 10:31 PM, Mar 07, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractics submitted a request to the Davenport Plan and Zoning Commision to rezone nearly 38 acres of land between Harrison Street and Pershing Avenue and 12th and 6th Streets.They are asking the area be rezoned as a Planned Institutional District.

Since they first announced their plans over the summer, the rezoning request has changed some. Take a look at this slideshow to see how things have changed, and what areas of the city would be impacted if city council passes the measure. City Council votes on a second consideration during its meeting Wednesday, March 14.

This is the original rezoning request map. It includes three areas that were later removed.
Here is a look at the properties removed. A piece of land that sits off of Harrison between 7th and 6th Streets and the corner of 7th and Perry. KWQC also lies within the Palmer rezoning area and was removed from the rezoning request in updated plans. None of the buildings are owned by the college.
But there are still properties not owned by the college which remain a part of the rezoning request. Those can be seen here in green.
Finally, as part of the request, future changes are planned for streets and alleys located on this map in red.
 