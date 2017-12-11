A look at changes to property taxes in Rock Island County

Several municipalities in the Rock Island County will see changes on their tax bills in 2018.

Here is a look at what has passed and what is still being considered.

In Rock Island County the property tax levy was increased by 6.5 percent. But most of that increase is covered by an agreement in Exelon. A home in the county valued at $100,000 is expected to see a slight decrease on the portion of taxes they pay to the county.

But another portion of the property taxes to all Rock Island County residents will increase.

The forest preserve potion of county property taxes will cost an additional $1.90 based on a home valued at $150,000. This is to fund repairs to the dam and spillway at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and to fund upgrades. The County Forest Preserve District will borrow $4.5 million through the purchasing of bonds.

Moline-Coal Valley School District approved a property tax decrease. Homes in Moline and Coal Valley will see about a $15 decrease on the portion of the bill paid to the school district. That is the estimated cost on a home valued at $100,000. The decrease is attributed to a rise in home values. The EAV went about around two percent.

Still being discussed is a potential property tax increase for homes in the City of Rock Island. Monday, December 11, was the first reading of the city’s 2018 budget. In it is a proposed 9 percent property tax increase. That is estimated to be about a $60 increase on a home valued at $100,000. The city is citing a lack of revenue as part of the reason for this increase.

