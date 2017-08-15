A look at where Palmer College is planning to expand

Palmer college is looking to make a big change on their campus. a $50 million 'master plan' on 38 acres of additional land.

The college has purchased several homes on Pershing and 12th street to make space for outdoor activities.

Those structures could be demolished if the plan is approved by the Davenport plan and zoning committee.

While a number of neighbors and community activists have expressed concern over the loss of affordable housing and small businesses, Some say the possible change to the college is a great idea.

"It's all enclosed, it's been closed for 10, 15 years for them houses," said resident Eddie Mathers, who expressed how much safer it would be if Palmer expanded for more green space. "People come here throw glass and break up, those houses you see all busted in and out in there, and that's where people go hide."

"So, what does Palmer do in terms of those families who might have nowhere to go? And don't have the time or resources to really find places to live for their future. So, again there's a human aspect and you have the Palmer part where it's business and if they wanna." said Palmer student, Andrew Capana," said Palmer student, Andrew Capana.

Palmer also wants to use the green space to invest in a rugby field, Plamer officials also say they want that space to expand on parking.

