The Mississippi Valley Fair has a new animal at the petting zoo

As the heat continues, animal handlers said they are making sure to keep the animals cool during the fair by keeping water in their buckets with fans blowing cool air.

A new surprising animal is at the fair. BJ the Zebra is at the petting Zoo exhibit. Owner Carrie Beeler of M&A Stables said she is excited for fairgoers to come visit him.

“Seeing all the people's expressions we just had the Zebra this year so he's a big hit with having a baby Zebra and that just the people enjoy a lot of people don't get to see the stuff like this,” said Beeler.

Fair goers said they came extra early to the fair to see all the animals.

“We've seen all the animals and checked out the cows and the sheep and the goats and of course the elephants are their favorite thing. They’ve never seen them before,” said resident Joy Peterson.

The Fair dates are from August 1 – 6.

