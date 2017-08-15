A new food pantry is open for Vera French housing in Davenport

Vera housing provides permanent supportive housing to people with mental illness.

Executive Director Stacy Kiser-Willey said Vera French had an informal pantry for a couple of years but have decided to make it bigger and better.

Over the last few years, the staff noticed a need for supplemental food to make sure everyone had enough to eat each month.

"My director of maintenance really recognized a need that people were coming in asking for food, asking for toiletries. We had partnered with a church that was able to give us donations around the holidays but we realize that people need food the entire year," said Kiser-Willey.

Kiser-Willey said this new food pantry will help tenants have the ability to walk to the pantry to get their personal needs.

The housing program has been in Davenport since the 90's.

The pantry is partnering up with The River Bend Food Bank. Volunteers will give out food twice a month.

Kiser-Willey said Vera French Corporation no longer wanted to pass out food only around the holidays.

The first day of the pantry opens on August 16, 2017.