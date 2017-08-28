A new sign now marks a Pioneer cemetery in Clinton

Remains from the 1800’s were found near the Clinton administration building while crew workers were working on expanding its parking lot back in 2015.

The county brought in a state archeology agency to do research.

Later on, research showed the site was a former cemetery but relocated in the mid-1800’s.

Officials said they believe some of the bodies were missed and remained on the site after relocation.

The remains have been recommitted on-site and designated as a pioneer cemetery.

A pioneer cemetery is any cemetery that has had fewer than 12 people committed in the last 50 years.

This is will become the 29th pioneer cemetery for Clinton County.

