A woman is injured after an early morning stabbing in Muscatine

One woman is facing non-life threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing in Muscatine. Sunday morning around 7:49 a.m., officers responded to 2nd St. and Parmalee St. for an unknown disturbance. When officers arrived, they found 58 year-old Karen Douglas Gardner was stabbed during a physical fight. Gardner was transferred to Trinity Muscatine with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asking to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext 608.