A year of Maddie's Closet in the Quad Cities

Maddie's Closet is an organization from the Quad Cities that helps children and families by donating clothing, hygienic items, and other accessories for kids. June 13th marked the 1-year anniversary of the organization.

The group held an "Eat and Shop" event at Longview Park in Rock Island today. They had their famous big red bus on hand, full of clothing for kids to pick from. They also made a point to make the event about more than just gathering clothes - hanging out with community members and eating some food together.

"I woke up and it felt like Christmas morning for me," said President Kelly Cook. "I'm really excited to get out here and serve the community and help families that need help so this has been a lot of fun."

The group looks to continue making a difference in the community for years to come, and Cook hopes to move Maddie's Closet into a retail space soon.