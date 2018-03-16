AAA Tow To Go program begins for St. Patrick's Day

The Motor Club is making its emergency service providers available starting on March 16th through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 18th. The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles. You don’t have to be a AAA member, but the service is only available in Iowa. The phone numbers to call are 855-286-9246

and 800-222-4357.

The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser have provided the Tow To Go program since 1998. Their goal is to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists. Tow to Go also enables AAA and Budweiser to remind the public to always plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where you are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.