AAA predicts record year-end travel

AAA expects 100-107 million people to travel between the Dec. 23 and the end of the year. This would make it the busiest year-end travel on record.

Some of that is related to holiday travel but others are heading out to relieve some stress.

Destinations like Hawaii, California, and Florida are especially popular this time of year.

That can be to unwind before a new year, or if you live in places like the Midwest to warm up a little in these cold months.

That is what the Quad City International Airport says many people in the area use the Punta Gorda flight for.

Its first day back in service was Dec. 15. The flight is offered Mondays and Fridays until Feb. 13. Similar flights through Allegiant Airlines out of the Quad Cities began in 2013. But in 2016, the company only supplied the flight through the QC Airport from February through April.

Part of the predicted record travel across the country this year is attributed to increased spending.

"We are also seeing that the labor market is doing very well,” said AAA spokesperson Tamara Johnson. “Consumers have more money in their pockets and are more confident. They are spending that money and are contributing more to travel.”

Most of the travel is expected to take place in vehicles.