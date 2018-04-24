AARP Iowa to sponsor Shred Day event in Bettendorf on Thursday

Quad Citians who are wishing to shred documents will be able to do that this week in Bettendorf.

On Thursday, April 26, AARP Iowa is sponsoring Shred Day at the Bettendorf Public Library. The event will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Those wanting to shred documents can bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers for secure shredding. There is a 100-pound limit and the shredding will be done by The Shredders out of Des Moines.

Documents will be shredded on site, but you will not be able to watch your documents be shredded.