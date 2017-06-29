AARP holds Q and A on health care

It was a packed house at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Thursday, June 29 for the Health Care, Medicare and You presentation by the AARP. The question and answer session was led by AARP Iowa Associate State Director for Advocacy Anthony Carroll.

Discussed was an overview of the Medicare and health care options for older Iowans and the proposals currently being considered at the federal level.

According to the AARP, if the American Health Care Act went into effect today, it would increase costs for older Americans and institute an age tax, which could leave Iowans paying $13,000 more per year for the same health care; weaken Medicare, and open the door to benefit cuts and costly vouchers; remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease; and cut $839 billion from Medicaid, slashing the lifeline that disabled children and poor seniors rely on.

On Tuesday, June 27, Senate Republican leaders delayed a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess.

AARP of Iowa Website

App users click the link below to view the Facebook Live recording of the event.