ABATE trauma and accident classes come weeks after 2 fatal motorcycle accidents

In less than 48 hours, the QC had two fatal motorcycle accidents from March 18-20.

These accidents come just two weeks before ABATE Dist. 15, a local non-profit advocacy group, plana to hold their annual two-wheel trauma course (April 7 at the Genesis Heart Institute in Davenport, Iowa. It will run from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

This year the group is also holding an accident management course the same week (April 6 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus Heart Institute).

These aim to teach those first on scene to better handle these unique type of accidents and increase the survival rate of riders involved.

Tune-in to Quad Cities Today on March 21 to learn more about the classes and hear from an ABATE representative.