ACLU demands Windsor Heights, Iowa allow couples’ signs criticizing city government

The ACLU of Iowa sent a letter to the City of Windsor Heights Monday demanding the city allow two couples’ rights to have yard signs that criticize the local government.

The ACLU is helping the couples after they say they were censored by the city after they each posted signs on their properties that were critical of the city’s actions on sidewalks.

In one case the Orr’s hung a vinyl banner on their front porch that read “No Concrete! 96 Percent said No. Save the Green Space!”

Days after the sign was hung, the city sent the couple a ‘notice to abate’ letter claiming the sign was a ‘nuisance’ and ordered the Orrs to remove the sign immediately. The Orrs never received the notice as they were gone on vacation. According to the ACLU of Iowa, hours after the notice was sent, city officials removed the sign from the couples’ front porch.

Neighbors of the Orrs didn’t like the city’s actions and took it upon themselves to put a yard sign saying ‘City Hall Run Amok.” Soon after, the ACLU says the couple received a letter from the city demanding they remove the sign or be fined up to $1,000 a day.

Both homeowners filed appeals to the orders to remove their signs to the Windsor Heights City Council. The council next meets on Monday, August 21st.

The ACLU alleges forcing the homeowners to remove their signs is a violation of their First Amendment rights. The ACLU also claims there are other signs for and against sidewalks throughout the neighborhood and community, including on the mayor’s and a city councilperson’s property.