ACLU wins lawsuit for medicaid coverage for transgender Iowans

Two ACLU clients won their lawsuit which challenged the Iowa Department of Human Services ban on Medicaid coverage for medically necessary surgical care for transgender Iowans.

The ACLU won the lawsuit on behalf of clients Carol Ann Beal of northwest Iowa and EerieAnna Goode of the Quad Cities.

The ban was found to violate the Iowa Civil Rights Act and Iowa’s state constitution. DHS has been ordered to approve the clients’ physicians requests for pre-approval of coverage under Medicaid.

As the result of this prior exclusion, surgical treatments for gender dysphoria are excluded from coverage, even though the same or substantially equivalent treatments were provided to cisgender Iowans.

