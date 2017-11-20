AMBER ALERT: 13 year-old abducted 12 year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued in Western Iowa for a 13 year-old accused of abducting a 12 year-old girl.

The Iowa Amber Alert page says 13 year-old Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr. took 12 year-old Beyonce Carrasco around 3:50 am Monday.

The Alert says Carrasco is 5'2" with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray monarch shirt, gray shorts and has a mole on her nose.

They are believed to be driving a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with Iowa Plates, EYB 982.

If you see this car or the pair, please call police.

Stay with KCRG-TV9 for more information on the Amber Alert.