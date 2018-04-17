UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, children located

Authorities say the children have been safely located and the Amber Alert is canceled.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday evening. The mother of two boys, ages 2 and 4, said she had been grocery shopping with their father, a non-custodial parent. He drove off with the two boys still in the car.

The boys' mother said her ex-boyfriend recently had his parental rights terminated. She said he had just made statements about harming everyone.

Just before 3 a.m., Moline Police found the 2 boys with the non-custodial parent at an apartment complex in Moline, Illinois. The children were taken to the police station, and deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office reunited them with their mother.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities say there are no arrests. The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety said it considers the abductor of two young boys to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said because of this if you spot the abductor or the two boys do not approach them, but call 911.

Iowa authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young boys missing from the Clinton County town of Toronto.

Authorities said 27-year-old Taylor Milroy took 4-year-old Bryson Milroy and 2-year-old Braxton Milroy and may be headed to the Colona, Illinois area in a Silver Hyundai Sonata 4-door with license plate number V809407.

If you see Milroy or the two boys you should notify law enforcement immediately.

