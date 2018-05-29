UPDATE: Waterloo baby Amber Alert canceled

Authorities from the Waterloo Police Department say the Amber Alert is in the process of being canceled.

The baby was with his mother.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old Waterloo baby.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr. He is 4-months old, black with brown eyes and weighing 12 pounds. He has a dimple on his chin.

The abductor is Sarah Nagy Brown. She is 28, 5'1", 150 lbs. with Red blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.

She is driving a Gray, 2017 Nissan Sentra, Oregon license plate 067 JYL. They could possibly be heading to Texas.

No pictures of Graves or Brown were immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.