AMC Theaters unveils movie subscriptions for moviegoers

Move over, Movie Pass. America's largest movie chain, AMC Theaters, is unveiling the AMC Stubs A-List.

The movie subscription will allow members to see up to three films a week, for $20 a month.

It also allows moviegoers to book tickets in advance and to watch films in any format, even IMAX and 3D.

As for Movie Pass, it offers customers one free movie a day for $10 a month. Movie Pass three some shade at AMC on Twitter saying "Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for a quarter the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!"