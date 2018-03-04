About a month away from opening day across the QCA

Baseball season is almost here. The QCA's various baseball teams are inching closer to opening day.

The Quad City River Bandits have their opening day on April 5. They will start the season facing off with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Clinton LumberKings will face off with Kane County in their first game of the season. But, the team's home opener won't take place until April 7.

Finally, the Burlington Bees will have opening day April 5, as they face-off against Peoria.

