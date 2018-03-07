Above Normal Temperatures Next Week!

We are in the home stretch of days with below normal temperatures in the QCA. We will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon thanks to gusty NW winds. However, our weather pattern is undergoing changes and transitions into a more Spring like pattern.

This means we will see much warmer air and active weather. Temps will slowly rise from the 40s this weekend to the 50/60s by the end of next week. Now along with the warm up we can expect windy conditions and rain/storms. While the exact timing on the storm systems isn't known yet, 50s/60s and maybe 70s are a good bet by the end of next week.