Above Normal Temperatures Next Week!

Yesterday we talked about the chances for an 80° next week and today we are talking about above normal temperatures continuing through next Friday!

Our average highs next week are in the mid to upper 60s so this likely means a whole week filled with 70s and 80s. There will be some active weather sometime Tuesday/Wednesday and again later in the week which will be welcomed as we are below normal for rain this month. With the warmer air in place we will also need to watch for severe weather and eventually a cool down will follow this warm stretch next week.