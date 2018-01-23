Above Normal Temperatures Return Late This Week!

We set record highs in the QCA yesterday when we hit 59° in the metro. Unfortunately it was short lived warm up as 30s quickly returned this morning. However, another round of mild air will return late this week.

Highs will reach the 40s/50s both Thursday and Friday before a clipper swings through this weekend sending us back ot normal in the 30s.

If you didn't get out and enjoy yesterday, please get out late this week because signs are pointing to another Arctic outbreak in early February.