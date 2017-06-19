Abraham Lincoln heritage recognized in Illinois

More than 40 counties in Illinois have been federally designated as a heritage area of Abraham Lincoln.

New signage for Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area was recognized at a ceremony Saturday at the Lincoln Cabin Historical Site in Coles County by Looking for Lincoln Executive Director Sarah Watson.

Charleston is one of the six "gateway communities" in the 42-county heritage area. Watson says the gateway signs will compliment larger signs on interstate highways that advise motorists that they're "entering the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area."

The highway signs designed by the Illinois Department of Transportation have a brown background with white lettering and a National Park Service logo.

Watson says Looking for Lincoln will manage the heritage area to promote tourism and help people learn about Lincoln's history in Illinois.