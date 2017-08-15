Accident blocking I-88 near Hillsdale, traffic detour in place-UPDATED

UPDATE: Traffic on westbound I-88 is now being re-routed to Illinois Highway 2, to Highway 92 and finally back onto I-88.

Police say a semi being driven by 42-year-old Paul E. Abernathy of Machesney Park, Ill. was headed westbound when it ran off the road into the center median. Abernathy over-corrected, sending the semi across both lanes of traffic and rolling it over.

There is no word if there were any injuries due to the crash.

--------------

Rock Island County Sheriffs confirm there was a car accident on westbound I-88 near Hillsdale.

It happened just before 7 a.m. It is causing westbound traffic to move slowly. Avoiding the area is advised for the time being.

