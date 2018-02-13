Accident diverting traffic off of Rt 67 results in two fatalities - UPDATE

UPDATE: Rock Island officials say two people have died as a result of a 5-vehicle crash in the 13500 block of Route 67. That is just about one mile south of Castle Junction, Milan.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night (Feb. 13), crews responded to the crash and preliminary investigation shows that a northbound car entered the southbound lane and struck a southbound car head-on. Three other cars then became involved in the crash shortly after.

Both drivers of the cars that hit head-on were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were involved and were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, two people were checked at the scene and declined further medical treatment.

The names, ages and hometowns of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time to notify their families.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. Route 67 was closed in both directions for several hours as deputies investigated the crash.

ORIGINAL: An accident on U.S. Route 67 in Rock Island County has part of the road blocked off. It's south of Milan on the two-lane road. First responders are diverting traffic at 127th Avenue as well as NN so drivers should avoid the area for now.

There's no word on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries. We have a KWQC crew on the way. Check back for updates.