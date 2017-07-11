Accident involving school bus in Davenport

More than a dozen students are going to be alright after the school bus they were riding in was involved in a crash.

"When we arrived on the scene, the police officer was already here and he had checked the school bus for any injuries and there were no any injuries. I believe there were 16 elementary-aged students on the bus," said Davenport Fire Dist. Chief Neil Gainey.

The accident happened around noon Tues., July 11, 2017 at the intersection of Iowa and E. Locust St. It appears that a pickup truck hit the back of the bus.

Fire officials say the students on the bus were part of a summer school program in the Davenport School District.

One person in the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Parents of the children have been notified and Locust St. has reopened to traffic.