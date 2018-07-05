Fatal motorcycle accident on 53rd and Division

Update 7/5/18 9:30pm: Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of 53rd and Division Streets at 6:08pm. An SUV and motorcycle were involved in the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Genesis by EMS, but later died from his injuries. The name of the motorcycle driver will be released after family notifications are made.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Original: A motorcycle was left in pieces after an accident on 53rd and Division in Davenport on Thursday night. An Investigation is in progress by the Davenport Police Department

Witnesses on scene say that multiple police vehicles were in the area, with several lanes of traffic blocked off.