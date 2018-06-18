Accidental Burlington fire caused by acetone fumes

A basement fire in Burlington was caused by acetone flumes and a natural gas water heater.

At 2:54 PM Monday the Burlington Fire Department was called to a basement fire at 2841 Bock Street in Burlington. Upon arrival, the fire had been extinguished with a fire extinguisher by the owner, Richard Ross.

A contractor was working in the basement using acetone to remove old vinyl flooring. The fumes from the acetone were ignited by the natural gas water heater in a nearby room. The fire was contained to the area around the water heater and a bathroom undergoing a remodel. The house sustained smoke damage throughout. The house is insured with damages estimated at $10,000.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental.