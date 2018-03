Americans have mixed feelings about trusting a robot with their teeth. A new survey of 500 adults found 51% were moderately or strongly opposed to robotic dentistry.

They were even more wary of invasive procedures like extractions, root canals and gum surgery.

But 2/3 said they would be willing to have a robot perform a teeth cleaning or whitening. 83% of survey participants said they would be willing to undergo a robotic dental cleaning if they price was cut in half.