Accumulating Snow On Tap Today!

A winter storm will impact the upper midwest today with several inches of snow likely for the QCA. Timing of the storm will be between 9AM-10PM with snow quickly ending from west to east. After all is said and done the QC metro will pick up between 3"-6" of snow with lighter amounts both north and south.

With temps being so cold snow will stick to everything and road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Stay safe and look for more updates this morning and afternoon.