Accumulating snow arrives Monday

A potent storm system moving into the region will bring accumulating snow to much of Iowa and Illinois starting late Monday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening hours.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect starting at 9 AM for counties in the western parts of our viewing area, and continue until 12AM Tuesday for our eastern counties.

Moderate to heavy snow could limit visibilities and produce slippery conditions on area roads for the evening commute. Most locations could receive anywhere from 2" to as much as 6"+ of snow, with higher amounts along the Interstate 80 corridor, including the Quad Cities Metro area.

