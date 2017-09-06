Accused fire truck thief wants judge to reduce his bond

The man charged with drunkenly stealing an East Moline fire truck wants a judge to reduce his bond. Nathan Stottler was arrested on August 23 after stealing a parked East Moline fire truck from outside a business, driving it to Hampton, and nearly crashing it into the Mississippi River.

Stottler has been in jail for two weeks now. Court records show Stottler pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, two theft and an aggravated DUI on August 29th, and at that time his attorney filed a motion to reduce his bond. Currently, a judge set Stottler's bond at $250,000. Stottler needs to come up with ten percent of that to be released. His attorney's filing wants the bond reduced to $25,000, which would allow Stottler to pay $2,500 to be released before trial.

In the filing Stottler's attorney said he doesn't pose a risk to the public, he wouldn't skip his court appearances and said Stottler didn't attempt to flee or conceal his identity at the time of his arrest. Stottler needed to be rescued after he crashed the fire truck because he jumped into the river. TV-6 has the video of Stottler throwing back a life ring firefighters were trying to fish him out of the river with. East Moline Police said Stottler was attempting to elude police by jumping into the river.

As part of the Aggravated DUI charge against Stottler, Illinois State Police seized two vials of Stottler's blood to test for drugs and alcohol. Stottler refused to be drug tested at the hospital as part of a separate DUI charge he faces related to this incident. The State Trooper's report said Stottler's eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred, and the trooper said he could smell alcohol on Stottler's breath. Stottler has also been charged with driving on a revoked license.

Stottler's traffic and DUI cases have been set for arraignment later this month. A jury trial has been set for his felony charges in October. The bond reduction hearing has not yet been set.

The East Moline Fire Department is obtaining quotes for repairs to the damaged pumper truck. Fire Chief Rob DeFrance said city maintenance crews were able to make the truck drivable again. However, DeFrance said the truck needs to be taken apart to check for more extensive damage. DeFrance said the department is also ordering systems to prevent this type of occurrence from ever happening again.

