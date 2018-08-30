Active Start To September

Today will be the last in our run of quiet days as an active weather pattern returns Friday evening into Saturday. A warm front will lift to the north bringing back warmer more unstable air to the region. This will look to bring rain chances late Friday and early Saturday and again Sunday into Labor Day morning. There will be a chance for a strong storm or two, but the threat is far less than earlier this week. We will be adding more rain to areas that are A, saturated which may lead ot minor flooding or B still in a drought and could use the rainfall. Either way it looks like the next 7 days will be active in the midwest.