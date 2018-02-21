Active Weather Continues The Second Half Of This Week

After a very soggy Tuesday we get a reprieve from the rain today, but it won't last long. Several systems will impact the midwest in the upcoming days, each with it's own set of headaches.

First a system arrives tonight and early Thursday. This will bring light snow and wintry mix south of I-80 for the morning commute. Roads will become slick in areas, but widespread issues are not expected. The back end of the system lifts into the area Thursday night bringing more rain and as temps drop it will turn into freezing rain by Friday morning. This could warrant a winter weather advisory as the commute could become very slick. The window for ice is small because temps will warm into the 40s on Friday. This system could bring as much as a quarter inch of new rain, so area rivers and streams will see a very slow decrease back into the their banks by Friday.

After a dry Friday night, the next system arrives Saturday. This one has it's own set of problems as the track is not known. It could be either a heavy rain event or an accumulating snow event. As of right now I think it will be a rain event that switches over to snow by Sunday morning. This has the potential to bring more widespread flooding as the ground is saturated and rivers are already swollen.