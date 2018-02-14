The QCA will be smack dab in the middle of a fight between warm and cold air next week. This will likely lead to an active weather pattern. The average highs for mid to late February are in the mid to upper 30s. This means each system could produce snow or rain and we will not know what to expect until the system is within 24 hours of the QCA.
So buckle up, our active February will continue most of next week.
Active Weather Pattern Again Next Week
