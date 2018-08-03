Active shooters nearby put Ottumwa elementary school on lockdown

All students and staff at Liberty Elementary are safe after active shooters near the building forced the school to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.

The Ottumwa Community School District posted on its Facebook page at around 2:30 p.m. that there had been an “emergency situation” at Liberty involving active shooters “behind the school building.”

The district says everyone at the school is safe and in a Facebook post at around 3 p.m. said “as soon as the suspects are in custody, we will be able to release the students safely to their families.”

A pick-up time and location have not yet been determined, the post said, but parents will be notified when the information is available.

Motorists are told to avoid Mary Street until police clear the area.