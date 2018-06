The entertainment world has lost a young actor. Jackson Odell was discovered unresponsive in a California house Friday.

The LA County Medical Examiner's office says an autopsy has yet to be performed. No word yet on a possible cause of death.

The 20-year-old Odell starred as Ari Caldwell on "The Goldberg's."

He also appeared in two episodes of Modern Family.

In a statement, Odell's family tweeted: "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul."