Adam Cunningham competes for a spot in the Top 4 of The Voice

The Voice competition is coming to an end and Adam Cunningham's family says he is one step closer to hopefully reaching the Top 4. Eight performed tonight and tomorrow, the Top 4 performers will be announced.

"He has kind of lived a dream of his and I just hope he takes this and uses it for the rest of his life," said Mary Cunningham, Adam's mother.

His father, Tim Cunningham, said it has been an exciting journey.

"I'd like to see him make in the final because I told him if he gets in the final, I'm going out there," he said.

Adam's wife, Courtney, has been cheering him on from Nashville.

I feel like he's done incredible. He has been the bottom two two times and managed to save himself, so tonight is going to be really pivotal in his journey," she said.

Although he's been in the bottom two, his family says it did not bring him down.

"When he has heard negative comments like Tim has said, those spur him on. They make him work even harder and that is a good lesson to learn -- don't let them get you down," said Mary.

Adam was saved last week and his family is beyond proud of everything he has accomplished thus far.

"And I say he works for everything that he gets and the way he reacted when they called his name is exactly the kind of guy he is," said Mary.

Adam's wife, Courtney, said he gives it his all and that no matter what, he is already considered a winner at home.

"But he, he's already won. And as far as music goes, I think he was born a winner, so we're okay with whatever happens," she said.

While it is in the voters' hands tonight, Adam's family and community are certainly behind him.

"We love him, we're so proud of him. Iowa is cheering him on, Nashville is certainly cheering him on, so he has big stuff ahead of him no matter what," said Courtney.

See the several ways you can vote at www.nbc.com/the-voice/exclusives/voice-methods

You can vote until tomorrow morning until 11 a.m.