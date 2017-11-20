Adam Cunningham from Grandview, Iowa is in the Top 12 of The Voice

Adam Cunningham's parents, Tim and Mary Cunningham, say their family has always been very musical. They started a gospel group when Adam was eight years old and would often travel to different cities, singing at banquets, churches, and more.

"As far as Adam's concerned, it was his voice that was the best, but he is a good piano player and guitar player," said Tim Cunningham, Adam's father.

Adam is now in the top 12 of Season 13 of The Voice and his parents say they have always been proud of him.

"You know I'm very excited for him and I'm very proud of him, but I was very proud of him before he auditioned and got onto The Voice because he's a great guy. He's got integrity and when you see him on The Voice, you see what Adam's really like," said Mary Cunningham, Adam's mother.

Tim and Mary said the Grandview community has been extremely supportive.

"We're a small community, and its not like were the only parents, it's like it's their boy... It's their boy and so it's very exciting. Everybody is just as excited as we are," said Mary.

His parents said they are proud no matter what, but they will be rooting for Adam to make it all the way.

"Although I don't think he has to be the winner for us to be proud of him. We're proud of all our kids anyways so, you know he doesn't have to worry about that. It's really exciting and I hope he wins it all," said Tim.

You can vote for your favorite contestants at www.nbc.com/voicevote.

