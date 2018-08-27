Adobe survey shows which emails are the most annoying in the workplace

Just what are the most annoying email phrases?

Are there some email phrases that are more annoying than others? You bet. Adobe recently surveyed more than 1,000 white collar workers to find out just what email phrase is the most annoying.

"Not sure if you saw my last email" was voted the number one most hated phrase.

In second place, "Per my last email" and third, "Per our conversations."

Experts say while communicating electronically is convenient it's sometimes hard to convey emotion and intent via email.

So, some phrases can negatively impact productivity and culture. Given that 70% of Americans prefer to use email in the workplace, knowing which phrases to avoid may help make your workday a little less stressful.