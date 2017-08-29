Schroeder murder trial delayed

Court hearings to determine whether two Morrison teenagers should be tried as adults for the death of Peggy Schroeder were further delayed Tuesday.

KWQC is naming the teens given the severity of the crimes. 15-year-old Anna Schroeder and 15-year-old Rachel Helm were arrested in July. Schroeder faces first-degree murder charges, as well as arson and hiding a homicide. Helm faces charges of arson and hiding a homicide.

The Whiteside County State's Attorney's office has filed motions in both cases to transfer the girls to adult court. In Tuesday's hearings, both the state and defense attorneys said they were not ready to argue those motions.

Anna Schroeder's defense attorney James Mertes told the court he was still waiting for the State's Attorney to turn over evidence. State's Attorney Terry Costello said one batch of evidence had been sent, and he expected another batch to be turned over by the end of the week.

The judge approved motions to gather more evidence from the girls, including fingerprints and DNA samples from Anna Schroeder. Both girls will appear in court again in September.