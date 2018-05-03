After building sustains damages from a vehicle, Dixon police are searching for a suspect

Police in Dixon are looking for a man wanted in connection with an accident that caused damage to a building.

Police say the accident happened at Bunny's Bait Shop on East River Road. At 6:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, an unknown make and model truck was seen entering the business parking lot. The truck was pulling a triple axle trailer.

The man entered the self-serve area of the business and purchased items. He then drove around the east side of the building causing damage to the northeast corner of the building.

The Dixon Police Department is asking anyone with information about the accident or who can identify the individual to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).