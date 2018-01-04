Air Temperatures Cold Enough For Salt To Be Ineffective

Air temps are approaching -10° in some areas this morning. This will make salt and brine mixtures ineffective and lead to icy spots on area bridges like Tuesday morning. Wind chill advisories continue for our area as well this morning. Air temps will get above -6° around 8AM. Once we get above that threshold salt and brine will become more and more effective.

Until then, steam fog from the Mississippi and exhaust moisture will freeze on bridges so please be careful.